State health officials preparing for children vaccinations

The Ohio Department of Health is connecting with hospitals and medical organizations around the state to prepare for the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups.

State health officials are working with the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Ohio Children's Hospital Association to get ready for the pending approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

The FDA is planning a meeting in early November to discuss a possible approval.

The state health department says it wants the state to hit the ground running once that happens.

On top of expanding vaccination for kids in younger age groups, the state says it is also ready to expand eligibility for the Vax-2-School lottery upon approval.

The lottery will select winners for five $100,000 scholarships and 50 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical school, trade school, or career program.

The state's COVID-19 vaccination rate is at 64% among eligible Ohioans.