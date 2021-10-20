© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

State health officials preparing for children vaccinations

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published October 20, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT
Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center was the first facility in Ohio to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at a clinic on March 2, 2021.
Logan Wallace
/
Ohio State University

Approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11 is expected soon.

The Ohio Department of Health is connecting with hospitals and medical organizations around the state to prepare for the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups.

State health officials are working with the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Ohio Children's Hospital Association to get ready for the pending approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

The FDA is planning a meeting in early November to discuss a possible approval.

The state health department says it wants the state to hit the ground running once that happens.

On top of expanding vaccination for kids in younger age groups, the state says it is also ready to expand eligibility for the Vax-2-School lottery upon approval.

The lottery will select winners for five $100,000 scholarships and 50 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical school, trade school, or career program.

The state's COVID-19 vaccination rate is at 64% among eligible Ohioans.

Tags

Government/PoliticsCOVID-19 vaccines
Andy Chow
Contact Andy at achow@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Andy Chow
