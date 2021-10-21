Ohio Republican Party's headquarters is on list of tax liens

Franklin County Treasurer spokesman Bob Vitale says properties on that list have been in arrears for a while.

"If someone has a debt for more than 18 months, the property becomes eligible to go into that sale. "

Vitale says the Ohio Republican Party didn't pay taxes for the second half of 2019, didn't pay any taxes in 2020, and didn't pay taxes for the first half of this calendar year. The ORP paid a total of $48,938.01 in August but still owed a total of $3501.92 in outstanding fees and assessments.

Ohio Republican Party ORP property tax payment August 2021

I contacted the party this morning to see why it was on the list. Vitale says payment for $3501.92 was made around 1:30 p.m. today, a couple of hours after I had first contacted the party. Vitale says today's payment means the party's tax bill is now up to date.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.