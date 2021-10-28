© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

DeWine says this time he may sign bill expanding Ohio's fireworks laws

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published October 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
Fireworks display in fireworks store - Kasler.JPG
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A display of fireworks for sale in a central Ohio fireworks store - many of them are currently not legal to set off in Ohio, but can be purchased in Ohio.

A new bill to change fireworks laws has passed just a few months after a veto this summer.

A second try at expanding Ohio’s fireworks law may get signed by the governor, after he vetoed a similar bill over the summer.

A measure that’s very similar to the vetoed one has passed the House and Senate, and now awaits Gov. Mike DeWine's signature.

The bill would allow the firing of Roman candles, bottle rockets and other fireworks on more than 15 holidays including New Year’s Eve and Day, Juneteenth, Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends and the three days around July 4.

DeWine said he doesn't want to see an expansion of fireworks laws, but said his office worked with lawmakers to change this bill.

“No final decision but I’m inclined to sign it – quite candidly, because the other option is a much worse bill in my opinion," DeWine said to reporters after a meeting with the British ambassador.

The other option is for lawmakers to override DeWine’s veto on the earlier bill, which they have the votes to do.

Both the previous bill and this bill passed by veto-proof majorities.

DeWine raised concerns about fireworks safety in that veto, which came just after Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks was killed in a fireworks-related accident in Michigan.

Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614-578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
