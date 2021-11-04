Ohio's top doctor warns schools not to get rid of their COVID mask requirements too early

Now that K-12 students can get vaccines, and the state’s COVID positive rate has gone down a bit from last month, some schools are starting to change their mask policies. But state health leaders are urging them to delay those changes.

In recent days, schools across the state, including Lancaster and Canal Winchester, have changed their mask policies so students are no longer required to wear them indoors. But Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says the COVID rate is still very high here and he warns even children who are vaccinated now will not be fully protected for a few weeks.

“It’s still incredibly important for schools, parents and schools therefore to think about the importance of masking because the vaccinated children will not be protected for some weeks to come,” Vanderhoff says.

Vanderhoff explains the pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccines requires two shots – one given three weeks after the first. And it takes another two weeks after that for the vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated.