Ohio bill to limit water pressure in pools and splash pads is gaining steam

An Ohio Senate committee is set to take up a bill tomorrow that would limit the water pressure allowed in swimming pools and splash pads.

The House passed the bill last month that would limit water pressure settings for splash pads and pools. Now, it will have its first hearing in the Senate Government Budget committee.

The bipartisan bill is named after McKenna Day, a Cincinnati girl who suffered serious internal injuries from the high water pressure in a splash pad in 2019, when she was 7 years old. The bill passed the House overwhelmingly, with only 8 Republicans voting against it.

