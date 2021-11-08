© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

Ohio bill to limit water pressure in pools and splash pads is gaining steam

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 8, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST
toddler plays on splash pad
Christin Lola
/
Shutterstock.com

The bill passed the Ohio House recently and now, it is going to be heard by a Senate committee

An Ohio Senate committee is set to take up a bill tomorrow that would limit the water pressure allowed in swimming pools and splash pads.

The House passed the bill last month that would limit water pressure settings for splash pads and pools. Now, it will have its first hearing in the Senate Government Budget committee.

The bipartisan bill is named after McKenna Day, a Cincinnati girl who suffered serious internal injuries from the high water pressure in a splash pad in 2019, when she was 7 years old. The bill passed the House overwhelmingly, with only 8 Republicans voting against it.

Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
