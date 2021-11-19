Voter rights groups are urging DeWine to veto new Ohio Congressional map

A coalition of groups representing voter rights and community interests delivered a petition to Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) urging him to veto the new Congressional district map.

Voter rights groups say the map, which has 12 districts that lean or heavily favor Republicans, fails to follow the Constitutional redistricting reforms passed in 2018.

The League of Women Voters' Jen Miller says the constitution calls for mapmakers to follow an index of how the state votes, which has split 54% Republican and 46% Democratic over the course of 10 years.

"This map is unconstitutional because it slices and dices communities purely to unduly favor one political party over the rights of every day Ohio voters," said Miller.

DeWine has until the end of the month to decide whether or not to sign off on a new Congressional map.

The plan failed to receive bipartisan support so it would only be good for four years.