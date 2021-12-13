DeWine's game plan shifts to encouraging vaccinated people to get the booster

The omicron variant has officially been detected in Ohio, which means the state joins others in dealing with a new surge of the coronavirus.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) was asked what else the state could do to combat the surge and if new health orders were needed.

This comes as the state has started to see a leveling off in cases and deaths from the COVID-19 delta variant.

DeWine is strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated, but adds that there will be no new COVID-related regulations.

"You know, we have a surge. It is being driven by primarily by people who have not been vaccinated. But I think we're, you know, we're well beyond the point where, you know, we can issue additional health orders."

That’s partly because of a law that restricts the governor's power to issue health orders.

DeWine says they're shifting away from urging unvaccinated people to get the shot and putting more emphasis on vaccinated people to get boosters.

"Where we really see the opportunity to save a lot of lives is frankly people who have already made the decision to be vaccinated, who have already been vaccinated, and now it's time for them to get the booster shot," says DeWine.