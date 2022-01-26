© 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

Attorneys working on trial date for nuclear bailout bribery case

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published January 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbus, after making an initial appearance by video. He was arrested Tuesday, as were former Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges, Householder's advisor and two lobbyists.
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Larry Householder walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbus, after making an initial appearance by video in July 2020.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers say they the trial of former House Speaker Larry Householder and former FirstEnergy lobbyist Matt Borges will take about six weeks.

Attorneys in the nuclear bailout bribery scandal have the next 30 days to come to an agreement on the official start date for the trial.

Householder and Borges have both pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges.

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys met during a virtual court hearing and agreed that they need to block out about six weeks for the trial.

The case accuses Householder of passing a nuclear power plant bailout in exchange for money from FirstEnergy to be used for personal and political gain.

Borges, a former lobbyist for FirstEnergy, is accused of offering a bribe to keep the law in place.

Lawyers for the different sides of the case are ordered to come up with a proposed start date for the trial. The prosecution says they're aiming for fall at the earliest.

Tags

Government/PoliticsHouseholder Corruption CaseHB6 - Energy Bill
Andy Chow
Contact Andy at achow@statehousenews.org.
