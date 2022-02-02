Ohio hits primary filing deadline with legislative maps still in question

The potential candidates for 99 Ohio House districts and half of Ohio's 33 Senate districts filed their paperwork with local boards of elections around the state.

But the Ohio Supreme Court is still deliberating on a challenge to the latest round of district maps approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission -- which means candidates are filing for districts that may or may not exist in the coming days.

Ohio lawmakers adjust candidate filing requirements with district maps in limbo https://t.co/6eGGIRvEFX — Andy Chow (@andy_chow) January 27, 2022

Lawmakers passed a bipartisan bill to help address the problem. But it didn’t change the filing deadline. Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) had said there was “no backup plan” if the Ohio Supreme Court hadn’t rolled on the maps yet.

If the district lines change, candidates will have the ability to amend their petitions but newcomers who did not file by the deadline will not be able to jump into a race.