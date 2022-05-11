Lawsuit filed against an Ohio city over its local abortion ban

The ACLU of Ohio is challenging a law that was passed last May by the city of Lebanon, in southwest Ohio, that bans abortion within its borders.

The ordinance is one of more than 40 already in place throughout the country. Most of them have not yet been challenged in court.

There are no abortion clinics in Lebanon and none planned to be located in the city. Freda Levenson, legal director for the ACLU of Ohio, said the new law in Lebanon is a way for the council there to satisfy abortion opponents.

“I do think it is largely posturing when it purports to outlaw abortion clinics in Lebanon because there are none and there’s never been any plan to establish one," Levenson said.

But the law contains language that Levenson says is worth challenging. Part of the new law would make it illegal to "aid and abet" someone who is getting an abortion outside Lebanon. Under this new law, Levenson said the city could charge people who provide that sort of assistance for women who receive abortions, which are still legal.

"This is where it actually gets dangerous because people need assistance with funds for the procedure, people need child care when they are undergoing an abortion because most women seeking abortions already have children, and people need help with transportation. A patient can't drive herself home after some procedures," Levenson said.

On Wednesday morning, the ACLU of Ohio filed a lawsuit against Lebanon — on behalf of NASW-Ohio (National Association of Social Workers) and WHO-Ohio (Women Have Options) — challenging Lebanon’s anti-abortion ordinance. The suit claims the new law violates constitutional protections including due process and free speech.

The Lebanon ordinance would not charge a woman receiving an abortion with a crime.

All of this is happening in the wake of a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that indicated Roe v. Wade, the precedent that makes abortion legal throughout the country, will likely be overturned next month. The nation's highest court has three new conservative members who, as part of the majority in the opinion, wish to overturn the 1973 landmark decision. If that happens, it will be up to individual states whether to allow abortion. Ohio has two bills pending, one in the Ohio House and another in the Ohio Senate that, if passed, could immediately ban abortions in the state. That "trigger ban" is sponsored by a third of the Republicans in the Ohio House.

But Ohio has also passed and signed into law a bill that bans abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law has been put on hold by a federal court but Attorney General Dave Yost said he thinks a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade could make it possible for that law, known commonly as the "heartbeat bill" to go into effect immediately.

"If Roe and Casey do in fact get overturned, then I would anticipate that we would move to lift that stay and that law passed by the general assembly would become effective," Yost said.

