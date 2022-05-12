Democratic Ohio lawmaker says he'll propose bill to protect nurses from being attacked on the job

The COVID pandemic brought an escalation of violence against medical professionals, including nurses.

The American Nurses Association reports a quarter of nurses say they’ve been attacked while at work, but it’s estimated half of those workplace violence issues go unreported or unnoticed because of inadequate tracking.

At a Statehouse rally with hundreds of nurses, Rep. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) said he’ll propose the Ohio Department of Health be required to track attacks and assaults on nurses, and that those who employ nurses be required to use workplace violence prevention programs.

“You have people at their most vulnerable stage in most cases when you're interacting with a nurse. And there's a combination of a huge influx and a surge of demand and a shortage," Weinstein said. "We've got to put the right protections in place to help protect nurses.”

Weinstein says he’s hoping to get some Republicans on board with his bill too.

Meanwhile, two Democrats have just introduced a bill to lower the nurse to patient ratio, dropping it to one-to-one in some cases. Reps. Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood) and Catherine Ingram (D-Cincinnati) said that will improve safety for nurses as well as for patients.