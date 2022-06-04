Ohio's state school superintendent resigns after less than a month on the job

The former state board of education vice president and Reynoldsburg City Schools superintendent who was appointed as superintendent of public instruction less than a month ago has resigned.

State Board of Education President Charlotte McGuire announced Dackin's resignation with this statement: “Today, I received notice from Stephen D. Dackin of his resignation from the position of superintendent of public instruction. Dr. Stephanie Siddens will serve as interim superintendent of public instruction effective immediately until the State Board can appoint her as Interim Superintendent at the Board’s June meeting. I am confident that together we will continue the important work in support of Ohio’s children, families and future.”

Dackin got the job last month with a 14-4 vote among the board members. Before applying for the position, Dackin was leading the process to fill the role left open by the resignation of former state superintendent Paolo DeMaria.

While it's unclear whether that played a role in Dackin's decision to resign, there are lingering questions among critics about the access Dackin had to material submitted by other applicants.

The search for a new state superintendent began after Paolo DeMaria announced in July 2021 that he would retire. His last day with the department of education was September 21, 2021.

DeMaria became the fourth superintendent to take the helm of ODE in five years, but went on to serve in that post for five years under two different Ohio governors.

Dackin was among 10 members of the State Board of Education who voted to rescind a resolution that was passed in July 2020, following the protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Seven members voted against taking back that resolution, which brought dozens of people to the board's meeting to make remarks for and against it.

Dackin, Martha Manchester and Charlotte McGuire had all voted for the resolution in July 2020 but then voted to rescind it and replace it with the new resolution in October 2021. Two board members, Laura Kohler and Eric Poklar, resigned after that resolution was rescinded.