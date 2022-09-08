Trump endorses DeWine in Ohio governor's race, after not doing so before contested primary in May

Former president Donald Trump endorsed nearly all elected Republican statewide officeholders and members of Congress before the May primary. But he didn’t back anyone in the race for governor then, though both Jim Renacci and Joe Blystone were overtly angling for his support.

Four months later, DeWine has millions in his campaign bank and polls are suggesting he holds a big lead. Trump has now endorsed him.

DeWine backed Trump both in 2016 and in 2020, serving as a co-chair of his re-election campaign, along with nearly every other prominent Republican officeholder in Ohio.

But DeWine did congratulate President Biden soon after his win and blasted Trump the day after the violent insurrection on the US Capitol last January.

"President Trump's continued refusal to accept the election results without producing credible evidence of a rigged election has started a fire that's threatened to burn down our democracy," said DeWine at a press conference on January 7, 2021.

Trump has apparently looked past that with his endorsement, in which he said: "Things are really starting to look good in Ohio for Republicans". Trump called DeWine “an outstanding person” who “quietly, but professionally and patriotically, goes about doing his job, and really well”. Trump called Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is “very talented and loyal”.

DeWine tweeted out the endorsement, saying he was “grateful” to “President Trump”.

DeWine hasn't done any campaigning with Trump in the last year, but Trump has only had one event in Ohio recently - the Delaware County rally in April that featured Trump-endorsed US Senate candidate JD Vance along with Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber and some members of Congress. DeWine did not appear at the event.

Democratic opponent Nan Whaley tweeted, “After avoiding being seen with Trump for years, he’s happy to take his endorsement now that he needs it.”