Auditor forecasts "concerns" about findings in special audit of Ohio teachers' pension fund

It was almost a year ago when Republican state auditor Keith Faber announced there would be a special audit of the pension fund supporting 157,000 retired Ohio teachers and their survivors.

Nearly a year later, the auditor said the review of the books of the State Teachers Retirement System is still underway, but it could be coming to an end.

Faber said his office had to hire an actuarial consultant who didn’t have ties to Ohio’s five pension plans, which he said took longer than expected. But he says the special audit should be done by the end of the year, and so far they’re discovering some worrisome things.

“We've got some concerns. I will just tell you that audit's going to have some concerns," Faber said in an interview for "The State of Ohio". "We don't talk about audits while they're pending, but we have some concerns and things that we're identifying. But we are on it. We are working aggressively.”

Last year, retired teachers hired Ted Siedle, an outside expert in pensions, to look into STRS after not getting cost of living adjustments since 2017. The STRS board voted for a one-time 3% increase this year.

Five months later, the board awarded $10 million in what it called "performance incentives" to investment managers. The fund lost $3 billion last year, though that’s only about 3% of its overall value.