Former Ohio Attorneys General oppose resolution to make it harder to pass constitutional amendments

A bipartisan group of former Ohio attorneys general is echoing concerns expressed last week by bipartisan former governors over the proposed resolution to make it harder to pass future constitutional amendments.

Former Republican and Democratic attorney general are united when it comes to opposing the resolution that would allow voters to make it harder to pass future constitutional amendments by requiring a 60% majority. Former AGs Betty Montgomery, Jim Petro, Nancy Rogers, Lee Fisher and Richard Cordray have sent a letter to Ohio lawmakers, urging them to abandon the controversial change. Former Republican and Democratic governors have also come out against the resolution.

The attorneys general say a proposal to make such an important change in the constitution should not be on the ballot during a special August election when few voters will likely participate.

"Constitutions are designed to endure, and major changes in fundamental constitutional arrangements should not be made unless the changes are supported by a careful understanding of the policies being changed and the consequences of the proposed changes. Such changes should not be made without the opportunity for participation of those most intimately affected by the constitution—the people. Clearly, that has not happened in this rush to revise our constitution," the letter read.

The only two recent AGs not to sign the letter are Democrat Marc Dann, who was attorney general from 2007-2008, and Republican Mike DeWine, AG from 2011-2019, when he was elected governor.

The Ohio Senate has already passed its version of the resolution and the bill to create an August election. All House Democrats are against the resolution but many Republican legislators are backing it and the question is if there are enough lawmakers to pass it.

But lawmakers in the House who support the resolution have to do something else. They have to also pass another bill to create an August special election to vote on that resolution. Late last year, the legislature banned August special elections in most cases and Gov. Mike DeWine signed that measure into law in January. The lawmakers who supported that law noted the August 2022 election cost more than $20 million and fewer than nine percent of voters cast ballots in it. But before the law went into effect in April, some lawmakers had already introduced a bill to create an August election for specific purposes, including a statewide vote on a constitutional amendment proposed by state lawmakers.

If the resolution goes to the ballot, voters could decide that change with a simple 50% plus one majority. The former attorneys general, like Ohio’s four living former governors, say the 60% threshold could keep important policies involving taxes and bond issues from passage in the future. Hundreds of other groups are also opposed, including the Ohio Association of Elections Officials, representing the local officials who would have to carry out the special election.

The Senate versions of the resolution and the August special election bill are likely to be voted out in committee hearings Tuesday and could be on the House floor Wednesdayt. Majority Republicans have until May 10 to pass both the resolution and the August special election, before a planned vote on abortion rights this November.

