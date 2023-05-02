Ohio House lawmakers aren't moving fast on constitutional change. Time is running out to act on it

The clock is ticking for Ohio lawmakers to pass a resolution to make it harder to amend the constitution and to create an August election for voters to vote on it.

Republican Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) said the resolution to require a 60% threshold for passage of constitutional amendments and a bill to create an August special election to vote on that change won’t be voted on this week. Neither bill has passed out of their respective House committees.

"This is a very important issue. This is dealing with our constitution. So, it’s the most important issue before the House right now and until we have a bill to vote on, we are going to continue the discussions," Stephens said.

After Stephens told reporters the measures would not be voted on in the House on Wednesday, the scheduled House session was canceled.

Stephens didn't answer questions about whether there are enough votes for the resolution or the bill to create an August election so Ohioans could weigh in on the issue. But some of the lawmakers said they are hesitant to create an August special election now, just months after lawmakers passed a law that did away with most of those because of high costs and low turnout.

Both the August special election bill and the resolution to change the constitution would have to pass by May 10 in order to get the resolution before voters in August, ahead of a planned vote in November that could enshrine abortion into the Ohio constitution.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

