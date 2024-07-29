Ohio's extended sales tax holiday to run through next ten days

Ohio’s sales tax holiday begins Tuesday and continues through next Thursday, August 8—and it’s a little longer than usual this year.

The sales tax holiday runs for ten days, offering a tax break on a wide variety of items. There's one caveat: each must be under $500 in value.

The sales tax holiday applies to everything from back-to-school clothing and educational items to appliances and furniture, as long as the items don’t exceed that $500 limit.

The sales tax extends to some online retailers, too.

Anyone in Ohio can also eat out and avoid the sales tax, meaning you can have dinner in your favorite Ohio restaurant and, when the bill comes, it shouldn't have sales tax on it unless you bought alcohol.

Alcohol is not included as one of the tax-free items in the sales tax holiday. You also won't get a tax break on marijuana or tobacco products. Cars and boats are also excluded.