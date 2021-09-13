© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Some Ohio Hospitals Are At Or Nearing Capacity Right Now

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published September 13, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT
John Palmer, Ohio Hospital Association
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
John Palmer, Ohio Hospital Association

A spokesman for the Ohio Hospital Association says contingency plans are being made.

Some Ohio hospitals are reeling from the recent uptick in COVID cases on top of already existing staffing shortages.

The Ohio Hospital Association’s John Palmer says two Southern Ohio hospitals have already hit their ICU capacity and he fears others could do the same soon. The problem, he says, is hospitals just don’t have enough staff.

“We have plans in place to help alleviate and what we call patient diversion strategies but frankly, if all of the other states around us are overwhelmed, and we are seeing other increases, it’s going to get very dire," Palmer says

Statement on Facebook from Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth
Facebook/Southern Ohio Medical Center
Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth shared this on Facebook this past weekend

Palmer says staff vaccination mandates are exacerbating the problem but he says it’s important to make sure medical workers are vaccinated. He says unvaccinated caregivers are contributing to staffing shortages. Palmer says health care workers who opt-out of vaccines won’t necessarily be terminated but might have to test for COVID more frequently or wear more protective equipment.

