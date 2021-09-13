Some Ohio Hospitals Are At Or Nearing Capacity Right Now

Some Ohio hospitals are reeling from the recent uptick in COVID cases on top of already existing staffing shortages.

The Ohio Hospital Association’s John Palmer says two Southern Ohio hospitals have already hit their ICU capacity and he fears others could do the same soon. The problem, he says, is hospitals just don’t have enough staff.

“We have plans in place to help alleviate and what we call patient diversion strategies but frankly, if all of the other states around us are overwhelmed, and we are seeing other increases, it’s going to get very dire," Palmer says

Facebook/Southern Ohio Medical Center Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth shared this on Facebook this past weekend

Palmer says staff vaccination mandates are exacerbating the problem but he says it’s important to make sure medical workers are vaccinated. He says unvaccinated caregivers are contributing to staffing shortages. Palmer says health care workers who opt-out of vaccines won’t necessarily be terminated but might have to test for COVID more frequently or wear more protective equipment.

