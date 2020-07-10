6 Images
Ironton Murals
IMG_1371.jpg
The murals painted onto Ironton’s floodwalls tell the story of the southeast Ohio town, from its first railroad to its once-professional football team. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_1380.jpg
The murals painted onto Ironton’s floodwalls tell the story of the southeast Ohio town, from its first railroad to its once-professional football team. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_1377.jpg
The murals painted onto Ironton’s floodwalls tell the story of the southeast Ohio town, from its first railroad to its once-professional football team. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_1375.jpg
The murals painted onto Ironton’s floodwalls tell the story of the southeast Ohio town, from its first railroad to its once-professional football team. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_1401.jpg
The murals painted onto Ironton’s floodwalls tell the story of the southeast Ohio town, from its first railroad to its once-professional football team. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_1386.jpg
The murals painted onto Ironton’s floodwalls tell the story of the southeast Ohio town, from its first railroad to its once-professional football team. (Erin Gottsacker / The Ohio Newsroom)
1/6