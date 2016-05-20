Many Amish children don’t go to high school. One woman hopes to change that

Ballet 00612.jpg

Torah Bontrager, the founder and director of the nonprofit Amish Heritage Foundation, (left) and Joan Van Dyke, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania dance professor who created and choreographed "Ordnung, An Amish Ballet," answer questions from audience members at The HÜG Place in Akron on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)