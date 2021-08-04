-
Dave Yost says the group behind the effort needs to make changes to its petitions.
The Unemployment Modernization and Improvement Council Issued a report that identifies ways the state agency can improve its system.
Voters approved changes to the mapmaking process through statewide ballot issues in 2015 and 2018.
The civil suit, which was initially filed in September 2020, includes former House Speaker Larry Householder and FirstEnergy.
The state, along with local entities, is part of the $435 million investment into the home of the Cleveland baseball team.
The PUCO discovered $24.5 million was collected from ratepayers and other entities, and used for payments that were deemed "improperly classified, misallocated, or lacked documentation."
Sports Attorney Says College Athletes Need To Be Fully Educated About Name, Image, And Likeness DealsOtherwise, he says they could face unintended consequences.
Discussion continues whether to join $26 billion national settlement
The audit says FirstEnergy should refund ratepayers $6.6M which was flagged by FirstEnergy as being "improperly classified, misallocated, or lacked documentation."
He spoke out about the problem earlier today on Capitol Hill.