Ohio After Roe
Follow Statehouse News Bureau coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Republican lawmakers, who have a supermajority at the Ohio Statehouse, are poised to make abortion illegal but Democrats say it's not over yet.
There are empty shelves at some pharmacies as people stock up on emergency contraception pills that are designed to be used after sexual intercourse to prevent pregnancy.
The concerns come up because of the comments of the U.S. Supreme Court's most conservative justice, in a concurring opinion.
Gov. Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, the Republican and Democratic nominees for Ohio governor, find themselves on opposite ends of the abortion debate heading into November.
The ACLU of Ohio has joined the abortion providing clinics in Ohio to block the state's new abortion ban which be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
Health care advocates commend businesses that are offering to cover travel expenses for out-of-state abortion services, but anti-abortion advocates question companies’ priorities.
A law is now on the books that makes abortion illegal at about six weeks into a pregnancy but some prosecutors say they're not going to prosecute violators.
With a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy now in place in Ohio, most Ohioans in safety net programs have either limited or no access to family planning services.
An Ohio State University law professor said it's worth noting that a concurrence opinion mentioned landmark cases on same-sex marriage and birth control in the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
The 2019 law banning abortion after the detection of fetal cardiac activity, which can happen as early as six weeks, went into effect Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that there's no constitutional right to abortion.
Emotions ran the gamut this weekend as Ohioans reacted to the state’s new law that bans abortions for most people.
Advocates and medical professionals discuss the impact Ohio's new six-week abortion ban can have on services for pregnant people in Ohio.
Gov. Mike DeWine didn't mention further abortion restrictions but talked about assistance for women and children in a speech of just under six minutes, which his Democratic opponent blasted as anti-choice.
Attorney General Dave Yost asked for the hold on the law to be lifted immediately since the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health says there's no constitutional right to abortion.