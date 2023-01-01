Anna Huntsman covers Akron and Canton for Ideastream Public Media. She previously reported on health news during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before joining Ideastream, Anna was a Carnegie-Knight News21 Fellow at Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she traveled the country reporting on natural disaster recovery.

A Canton native, Anna is glad to be back in Northeast Ohio covering stories throughout the region.

Anna graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Kent State University, where she began her public radio career as an intern for WKSU.