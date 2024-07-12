Expertise: Sound design, audio editing, photography, video editing, Ohio History

Education: State University of New York at Fredonia - Bachelor of Science, audio/radio communication

Favorite spot in Northeast Ohio: A summer day at Edgewater Park

Experience:

J. Nungesser is a director and video editor for the daily “Sound of Ideas” and weekly “Ideas” shows. Before their role as a multiple media journalist, they were a music producer for “Folk Alley,” WKSU’s folk and roots music streaming service. In 2013 and 2014, it was the Public Radio Exchange’s most downloaded show.