14 Democrats, Two Republicans File For Ohio's March 17 Primary

Wednesday was the deadline for filing for Ohio’s March 17 primary ballot. And 14 candidates have filed for the Democratic primary. There will also be a Republican challenger to President Donald Trump on that ballot.

The first of the field of Democratic presidential candidates to file with the Ohio Secretary of State's office was Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar last month.

Since then, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, South Bend IN mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney have filed. Only activist Marianne Williamson didn’t file.

Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Gabbard, Klobuchar, Sanders, Steyer, Warren and Yang all qualified for the Democratic debate at Otterbein University in Westerville in October.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign was first to turn in paperwork. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has also filed for the GOP primary – but not former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh.

Ohio’s 16 members of Congress are also up for re-election next year. They filed petitions with a county board of elections in their districts. All 12 Republicans and 4 Democrats have filed to run again, though some may not face primary opponents.

Early voting starts on February 18. The primary was moved to March 17 in the new state budget. It comes after the March 3 primary, when 40 percent of the Democratic delegates will be decided.