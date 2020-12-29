2020 Year In Review - The Coronavirus Pandemic That Affected Every Ohioan

By 2 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

At the beginning of the year, few had heard of coronavirus. At the end of this year, it’s hard to avoid hearing mention of it. This year’s pandemic has cost many Ohioans their lives and livelihoods. 

Gov. Mike DeWine’s first major action in the fight against coronavirus was in March, when he issued a health order that virtually cancelled the popular Arnold Sports Festival from happening. He said bringing 200,000 people from 80 different countries into Ohio posed a unique health risk. Ohio was the first state to close K-12 schools. By mid-March, Ohio’s Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton, signed an order that basically shut down all non-essential business. On March 22, a Stay at Home order was issued for Ohioans, telling them not to go anywhere unless it was necessary.  

"We have to take this action. We have to do everything we can," DeWine said.

Dr. Amy Acton
Credit Jo Ingles

That resulted in massive layoffs. A half a million Ohioans had filed for unemployment at the peak of the crisis. And those who could file on the state's antiquated system right away were lucky. Many Ohioans said they couldn’t get through on the phone or online. And Lt. Gov. Jon Husted noted a big obstacle for independent contractors, the self-employed and others who would get federally funded pandemic assistance.

“That is an entirely new separate system that is going to have to be set up. This will happen in weeks, not days. It’s going to take – no state has an off-the-shelf solution that they have," Husted said.

The mid-March primary election was postponed just hours before the original Election Day and was moved to the end of April.  

The National Guard was called in to assist food banks with distribution since their lines had doubled and tripled. The Guard also helped set up remote medical facilities which were not needed at the time. Ohioans were asked to wear homemade masks. And restaurants that were closed to dine in service were allowed to offer alcoholic drinks with carry out food orders. 

In late April, DeWine put a mask mandate in place, only to reverse it for the general public less than 24 hours later because of pushback from some Ohioans and from businesses.

Protestors at Ohio Statehouse
Credit Karen Kasler

As spring went into summer, businesses started to reopen under strict rules to ensure safe distancing and additional sanitation. More Ohioans were getting the unemployment they sought but many of businesses that had been closed were hurting. That sparked anger and protest at the Statehouse. 

Dr. Amy Acton resigned in June after criticism from state lawmakers and protests at her home - sometimes including armed demonstrators. 

That was met with cheers from some Republican state lawmakers. A few week later, Representative John Becker drew up articles of impeachment against DeWine.

“The Governor is not working with the General Assembly. He is, as some would say, governor gone wild. And he needs to be stopped," Becker said.

Nothing came of that but in the fall, majority Republicans passed a bill that would rein in DeWine’s ability to put out health orders. Sen. Kristina Roegner was one of its sponsors. 

“Quarantine and isolation are for people who are actually sick. Not for those of us who are sick of government overreach," Roegner said.

DeWine vetoed that bill. And lawmakers were not able to come up with enough votes to override that veto, in part, because some of its major backers in the legislature were absent due to coronavirus concerns

As the year ended, Ohio's frontline health care workers, nursing home workers and residents were getting the vaccine. Hundreds of thousands more doses will arrive in early 2021. But experts say it’s unlikely enough Ohioans will be able to get herd immunity until late summer or early fall. 

Related Content

2020 Year In Review - Pandemic And Scandals Didn't Keep Ohio Lawmakers From Passing Some Key Bills

By 1 hour ago

The pandemic slowed down work at the Statehouse in 2020. But lawmakers did pass bills that make it easier for Ohioans to get health care, make it easier for local communities to get money to fund programs and make it more difficult to get an abortion. Here are some of the major pieces of legislation that were passed and signed into law.

Several Ohio House Members Out Of Session With COVID-19

By Dec 22, 2020

Two more House Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 as the virus continues to have an impact on lame duck session. Several members of both parties were absent during what could be the last day of session.

DeWine: Health Orders Do Not Impact Religious Events

By Dec 21, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is calling on people to slow the spread of the coronavirus even as Christmas approaches. DeWine says a surge in COVID-19 cases could hit hospitals hard.

Another Ohio Lawmaker Has Been Sidelined Due To COVID-19

By Dec 17, 2020
Rep Jon Cross at Ohio Statehouse
Karen Kasler

Another state representative is isolating himself, awaiting results from a COVID test. Republican Rep. Jon Cross’s wife has tested positive with COVID and he thinks there’s a good chance he has it too. 

COVID Positive Nursing Home Workers Are On The Job In Ohio Due To Staff Shortages

By Dec 15, 2020
Ohio nursing home
Jo Ingles

More than 30,000 nursing home residents in Ohio have tested positive for COVID19 since April. And nearly 21,000 nursing home workers have tested positive during the same period. Advocates for those workers say that situation is worsening.

2020 Year In Review - Ohio Presidential Election Broke Record, Tradition

By 4 hours ago

A year ago, 2020 looked like it was going to be another busy election year in Ohio. But with the pandemic crowding out most other news and keeping candidates off the campaign trail, the presidential election took several unexpected turns.

2020 Year In Review - Pandemic, Leadership Shake Up Leaves Bills On Cutting Room Floor

By Dec 28, 2020
2020 Year In Review
Dan Konik

The Ohio General Assembly has wrapped up one of the most tumultuous years in state history, with a pandemic, economic downturn, and bribery scandal all playing out at the same time. With so many moving pieces, there are hundreds of bills left on the table.

2020 Year In Review - Despite Nuclear Bailout Scandal, Republican Leaders Keep HB6

By Dec 24, 2020
Dan Konik

The Ohio House finished the bulk of its work with the Republican speaker saying the chamber will not take any action on HB6. The sweeping energy law that bails out nuclear power plants has been linked to the biggest alleged scandal in Ohio politics. 