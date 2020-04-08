Acton Says Social Distancing Is Working, Urges Ohioans To Not Ease Up

The state is seeing a steady increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and a steeper rise in the number of deaths. However, medical researchers are putting out models showing the potential peak of coronavirus is getting lower.

The latest models show Ohio is slowing down the spread of COVID-19 and bringing the potential peak of the virus to about 1,600 cases a day. That’s a change from a model from last month showing a peak with 10,000 cases a day in mid-April.

That's based on projections that can fluctuate from one day to the next. Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, says this is good news but shows just how important it is for Ohioans to stay home and continue limiting their exposure to others.

"You're succeeding, you're succeeding. But the second you ease back, we'll see yourselves in an outbreak that will really overwhelm our health care system," says Acton.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted added that there is still a sense of urgency and that Ohio is still "deep in the midst of a health crisis."

On Wednesday, there were 193 reported deaths caused by COVID-19. Among those who died was Corrections Officer John Dawson, who worked at the Marion Correctional Institution.

Husted says, while the models look good, Ohio is still seeing an increase in the number of cases and an increase in deaths.

"Those aren't models. Those are real people. Those are people with families, people with loved ones. And we deeply, deeply care about what happens to them. And we know that we are still in a battle that has to be won," says Husted.

Acton says initial models showed a peak of up to 62,000 cases a day in mid-March had the state done nothing.