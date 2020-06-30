Advocates Call For Unemployment Compensation System Reform

By 2 minutes ago
  • Vitalil Vodolazskyl, Shutterstock.com

A collection of health and human services advocates are urging state leaders to immediately work on revamping the unemployment compensation system in order to avoid another backlog in the future.

The groups, which include the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, Ohio Organizing Collaborative, and Policy Matters Ohio are calling on the Ohio Senate to pass a bill, HB614, that creates the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council.

They say the current, antiquated system caused long delays. Meaning thousands had to wait weeks or even months to get unemployment benefits.

Tatyana Atkinson, a cosmetologist from Cleveland, says these problems can reoccur if businesses have to close again.

"Tomorrow if someone from my salon said they had COVID-19, I would have to call everyone who's come in, talk to everyone who's about to come for the next two weeks. We'd shut down for the next two weeks," says Atkinson.

Under the bill, the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council would be required to examine:

The technological infrastructure used to file claims and pay benefits and the experience had by individuals and employers participating in the process

Possible improvements that will maximize responsiveness for individuals and employers

Methods for sharing data across systems related to unemployment compensation to maximize efficiency

Methods for synergizing user experience across multiple programs administered or supervised by the director of job and family services.

The council would have 11 members, comprised of people representing employers, employees, the Ohio General Assembly, and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. It would not examine the state unemployment compensation fund's solvency issue.

The advocacy groups are proposing several changes, including the creation of a 24/7 call center and lower eligibility standards.

Tags: 
coronavirus - unemployment
Coronavirus

Related Content

Lawmakers Considering Bonds To Cover Loan For Jobless Benefits Fund

By Jun 19, 2020
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) watches as Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) speaks at a press conference in April 2019.
Andy Chow

The fund that the state uses to pay jobless benefits is now broke – which was predicted even before the pandemic. And now state leaders are struggling with how to pay back the money being borrowed to keep those unemployment checks coming.

Jobless Benefits Fund Broke; Ohio Starts Borrowing From Feds

By Jun 16, 2020
Dan Konik

The fund by which Ohio pays jobless benefits is officially broke, and the state has asked to borrow more than $3 billion so payments can keep going out to unemployed workers.

Ohio Lawmakers Question Agency Leader Over Problems With Unemployment System

By May 28, 2020
Vitalil Vodolazskyl, Shutterstock.com

The woman in charge of the state agency that administers the unemployment system was on the hot seat yesterday as a panel of state lawmakers questioned her about inefficiencies in the system. 