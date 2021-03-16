Advocates For Cancer Patients Hoping They Can Find Available Vaccines Now

By 29 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

Advocates for cancer patients have been pushing for them to be added to the state’s eligibility list. They’re now eligible starting Friday, but they have a new concern now.

Bryan Hannon with the American Cancer Society says he is happy cancer patients in Ohio will be eligible for vaccines starting this Friday. But he’s concerned about whether they can find available appointments since people over 40 and others with chronic ailments have also been added. 

“I think there is some concern that cancer patients and patients with other chronic diseases, like COPD and heart disease, may have to compete with relatively healthy 40-year-olds of average risk," Hannon says.

Credit Gov. Mike DeWine's office

Hannon says he wishes Ohio had followed the CDC guidelines so cancer patients would have been able to get the vaccines sooner. Cancer patients and others with illnesses are listed in the 1E group, higher than 40-year-olds who are in the 2C group so that might give them an advantage at some clinics. 

Tags: 
Cancer
Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccines
Bryan Hannon
American Cancer Society

Related Content

Change To Insurance Process Could Connect Cancer Patients To Treatment Faster

By Dec 9, 2019
Andy Chow

Ohio lawmakers are proposing a bill that would eliminate an insurance provision known as "step therapy" for people diagnosed with Stage IV cancer.

"Cure Bill" Aims To Bolster Scientific Breakthroughs With State Reward Money

By Sep 13, 2017
Andy Chow

A state lawmaker is confident that a newly proposed program in Ohio could lead to curing major diseases worldwide. The system offers a different incentive than what currently exists.

Major Cancer Group Not Happy With Latest Budget Plan

By Apr 27, 2017
Phonrat/Shutterstock.com

The Ohio House stripped the 65-cents per pack tobacco tax proposed by Gov. John Kasich as well as the plans that would match other forms of tobacco to tax levels that equal cigarettes. 

Change Expands Access To Breast, Cervical Cancer Screenings

By Jul 11, 2017
zlikovec/Shutterstock

Lawmakers and health care providers are praising a change in Ohio law that expands access to breast and cervical cancer screenings to hundreds of thousands of people. 

Ohio Cancer Patients Wonder Why They're Not A Priority For COVID Vaccines

By Mar 9, 2021
Sew Cream, Shutterstock.com

The list of Ohioans who will be eligible for COVID vaccines come Thursday will include people 50 and over, those with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease. But the priority list still doesn’t include cancer patients. 