Advocates March Against Gun Violence, Call For Lawmakers To Pass Regulations

A group of protesters marched in downtown Columbus to voice their support for more gun regulations, especially expanded background checks and the so-called "red flag" gun seizure law. The march comes as lawmakers hold hearings on several gun regulation bills.

The collection of anti-gun violence groups are calling on lawmakers to pass what they see as common sense gun regulation.

Catherine Queener of Dayton says it's important for lawmakers to expand background checks on gun sales, closing the loopholes for personal transactions.

"Anyone with anger in their heart. Anyone, can pick up a gun and start shooting. That's wrong," says Queener.

Polls consistently show overwhelming support for universal background checks.

But gun rights groups say firearms purchased through the loopholes account for a small number of gun-related crimes.