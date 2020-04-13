Advocates For Prisoners In Ohio's Lockups Say Thousands Should Be Released Now

Gov. Mike DeWine has recommended more than 200 prisoners be released from Ohio’s lockups to help protect those inmates as well as corrections workers. But advocates for those behind bars say much more needs to be done.

Advocates for inmates including the ACLU and Policy Matters Ohio say there are thousands of non-violent offenders who are near the end of their sentences. And former U.S. Attorney Carter Stewart says many should be released now.

“We’re not advocating for anybody and everybody to be released. I personally think there should be a careful screening of folks who may pose a danger if they are released so we do want to protect in that sense," Stewart says.

Stewart wants the state to weigh the dangers of releasing the inmates versus keeping them in prison.

The advocates recommend putting inmates being released on strict parole or similar measures to make sure these inmates serve out the rest of their sentences. But families and supporters of inmates say social distancing cannot be done in Ohio’s prisons, which are at 128% capacity.

A dozen prisons are on full quarantine. At least one corrections worker has died and many more staffers and inmates have tested positive for COVID19.