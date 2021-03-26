Advocates Say Overturning Health Orders Could Cost Ohio Federal Funding

By 1 minute ago
  • Ohio National Guard personnel help load food into cars at the Mid-Ohio Food Bank just before Thanksgiving 2020.
    Ohio National Guard personnel help load food into cars at the Mid-Ohio Food Bank just before Thanksgiving 2020.
    Karen Kasler

Critics of the law that will allow state lawmakers to overturn Gov. Mike DeWine’s health orders say that could be costly when it comes to federal funding. Lawmakers overrode DeWine’s veto of that measure this week.

Analysts who've looked into the CARES Act and other federal pandemic relief actions say money in those measures could be at risk if state lawmakers rescind DeWine’s state of emergency order when the law takes effect in June.

John Corlett at the policy analysis group the Center for Community Solutions said there would be a big impact in the SNAP or food stamp program. 

“If the legislature were to end the emergency order, the public health order emergency, that would mean that Ohio would no longer be able to provide about $90 million a month in federal food assistance to about a half a million Ohio households," Corlett said.

Corlett said that could lead to more food insecurity, when food banks are already serving 150,000 more Ohioans a month compared to last year.

An analysis by the Congressional Research Service shows some emergency federal assistance and an employee tax credit for businesses could also be lost if the order is overturned.

Lawmakers have said the law doesn't require them to overturn a health order. But DeWine is clearly expecting it. DeWine has said when the state has 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, he'll lift his orders, including the mask mandate he issued in July.

At his Thursday press conference, DeWine said the state could reach that goal in 89 days. "I say 89 days because this bill doesn't go into effect for 89 days."

Tags: 
coronavirus - health orders
Coronavirus
food banks
SNAP
CARES Act

Related Content

Ohio Legislature Overrides DeWine's Veto, Allowing Lawmakers To Rescind Health Orders

By Mar 24, 2021
Dan Konik

The Ohio House and Ohio Senate have voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's (R-Ohio) veto of Senate Bill 22. The move can enact a law that weakens the authority of a governor's orders and emergencies.

Doctors, Medical Experts Say Bill Blocks Ability To Respond To Local Emergencies

By 17 hours ago
A sign describing COVID-19 symptoms is displayed in the lobby of a building on the campus of Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus.
Karen Kasler

Medical professionals and public health experts are rebuking a bill that limits the authority of health orders saying it hampers their ability to respond to a pandemic.

More College Students Could Be Eligible For Food Assistance Program

By Mar 4, 2021
Dan Konik

Many college campuses throughout the state have created food pantries for their students. And students might qualify for food stamp benefits as well because of new changes in the federal food assistance program. 

Chief Justice Speaks Out On Masks, Rights And "Duty To Fellow Ohioans"

By Jul 10, 2020
Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor delivered the annual State of the Judiciary speech in September 2019.
Liesl Bonneau

Ohioans in a total of 12 counties will be required to wear masks starting Friday at 6pm. But there continue to be questions about the enforcement and legality of that and other public health orders, as lawmakers push back on some of the state’s COVID-19 responses.