AG Rejects Language For Gun Background Checks Proposal

By 4 minutes ago
  • Kiattipong/shutterstock.com

The group pushing for a law to require federally licensed dealers and background checks for most gun purchases in Ohio got shot down by the state attorney general.

Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected the language that would be on the petitions that Ohioans for Gun Safety would circulate. They would need 132,000 registered voters’ signatures to put the proposal first before lawmakers and then potentially to voters.

Yost said in a statement that the summary doesn’t accurately reflect the gun sales or transfers that the proposed law would apply to, and it doesn’t include the number and extent of exceptions that would apply.

The group would have to change its language and gather 1,500 signatures to try again.

Tags: 
gun regulation
background checks petition
gun shows

Related Content

Gun Rights Group Says Background Check Proposal Won't Affect Crime

By Jun 13, 2019
A picture of an Ohio gun show featured on the website Stateline Gun Shows.
statelinegunshow.com

Gun rights advocates say a proposal to require nearly all gun sales and transfers to go through federally licensed dealers and to require buyers to undergo background checks won’t have much of an effect on crime.

Potential Ballot Issue Expands Background Checks For Gun Sales

By Jun 10, 2019
Klattipong/Shutterstock

The group Ohioans for Gun Safety is rolling out a new campaign that would expand background checks for gun sales, closing the so-called “Gun Show Loophole.”

Concealed Carry Debate: Do Weak Permit Laws Lead To Increased Gun Violence?

By Jun 5, 2019
Opponents testify against HB178, a bill to no longer require a permit or training to carry a concealed weapon.
Andy Chow

Lawmakers and dozens of opponents to a pro-gun bill squared off in an Ohio House committee over so-called “Constitutional Carry," HB178, which allows people to carry a concealed weapon without the need for a permit or training. 

New Ohio Bill Would Crack Down On Gun Owners When Their Weapons Get Into The Hands Of Kids

By May 10, 2019
Klattipong/Shutterstock

Some Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say more needs to be done to keep guns out of the hands of children. 

Mike DeWine Signs First Bill As Governor, Avoiding Possible Gun Ban

By Mar 11, 2019
Dan Konik

For his first bill as governor, Mike DeWine signed a measure that corrects what lawmakers believed to be an oversight in last year’s self-defense gun bill. An oversight that could’ve resulted in banning shotguns and rifles, such as AR-15’s. 