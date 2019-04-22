AG Wants Tougher Rules For Middlemen Buying Drugs For State Programs

By 3 minutes ago
  • Attorney General Dave Yost outlines his proposals on PBMs at a press conference in his office.
    Attorney General Dave Yost outlines his proposals on PBMs at a press conference in his office.
    Karen Kasler

Ohio’s attorney general wants lawmakers to make changes to the way the state deals with pharmacy benefits managers. Those are the private companies that handle prescription drug buys for its current and retired employees, Medicaid recipients and the workers’ comp system.

Attorney General Dave Yost wants one centralized state contract with all pharmacy benefits managers. He says that should eliminate the secrecy that he thinks has allowed PBMs to overcharge the state.

“Just as a guess, I’m thinking certainly tens of millions of dollars are on the table here," Yost said.

Yost also wants the auditor to have complete authority to review PBM contracts, purchases and payments; for PBMs to have the legal obligation to act in the state’s best interest; and to ban non-disclosure agreements with PBMs. 

Yost said he’s talked to more than a dozen lawmakers about his proposal.

Last year Ohio Medicaid reported the state paid $224 million more to PBMs in 2017 than those PBMs paid to pharmacies.

Tags: 
pharmacy benefit managers
PBMs
Dave Yost

Related Content

AG Says He Wants $16 Million Back From Prescription Drug Middleman

By Feb 19, 2019
Attorney General Dave Yost (far left) sits on a panel with Treasurer Robert Sprague, Auditor Keith Faber and Secretary of State Frank LaRose at a forum sponsored by the Ohio Associated Press.
Andy Chow

Ohio’s attorney general said at a session with the Ohio Associated Press that one of the prescription drug middlemen working with the Bureau of Workers Compensation took millions of dollars in overpayments that rightfully belong the state. 

Auditor Wants Lawmakers To Tell Medicaid To Halt Plans To Change Contracts With PBMs

By Aug 16, 2018
Karen Kasler

The state auditor is urging lawmakers to tell Ohio Medicaid to halt its plan to change its contracts with two pharmacy benefits managers over the way those prescription drug middlemen price their services.

Ohio Medicaid Orders Managed Care Plans To Break Contracts With PBMs Using "Spread Pricing"

By Aug 14, 2018
Ohio Medicaid

Ohio Medicaid is telling its five managed care plans to sever their contracts with two pharmacy benefits managers, and to work up new deals by the beginning of the year.

Director Of Office Over Medicaid Not Saying If Pharmacy Benefit Managers Are Or Aren't A Good Deal

By Jun 22, 2018
Andy Chow

A new audit commissioned by Ohio’s Medicaid program shows that there’s a nearly 9 percent differential between what the state pays the two companies managing Medicaid pharmacy benefits and what those companies pay pharmacies for those drugs. The head of the office that manages Medicaid isn’t ready to say whether that’s appropriate or a rip-off.