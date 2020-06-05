Amusement Parks, Casinos Allowed To Reopen On June 19

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the reopening plans for larger entertainment venues beginning in two weeks.

On June 19, casinos, racinos, amusement parks, and water parks will be allowed to reopen under specific guidelines. For example, casinos and racinos will only be allowed to hold 50% of the capacity set by the fire code.

DeWine says it's important for the people in charge to take the protocols seriously as the potential threat of COVID-19 continues.

"Their perception and what they feel is they feel is the safety is going to guide them a lot so everybody's got the same interest making this experience as safe as it can be made," says DeWine.

The reopening date for larger entertainment venues comes a day after the governor announced the reopening plans for 15 other venues.

The places allowed to reopen June 10 include:

Aquariums

Art galleries

Country clubs

Ice skating rinks

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor sports facilities

Laser tag facilities

Movie theaters (indoor)

Museums

Playgrounds (outdoor)

Public recreation centers

Roller skating rinks

Social clubs

Trampoline parks

Zoos

DeWine says the amusement parks and gaming facilities will likely look dramatically different than what people are used to under the new guidelines.