Another Candidate Enters Crowded Primary Field For U.S. Senate In 2022

The already crowded Republican field for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated next year by Rob Portman has grown by one today. Venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance announced he'll enter the race in Middletown earlier today.

When Vance moved back from the Silicon Valley a few years ago, he said was happy to be in Ohio.

“This is home and I’m definitely plan to stay here," Vance said.

The one-time critic of former President Trump has taken a softer view of him in recent months and was at Trump’s rally in Lorain last weekend. But he joins a big field of candidates for the GOP nomination. Vance brings a campaign war chest of more than $10 million with him, including financial backing from Paypal Co-founder Peter Thiel, a close Trump ally.