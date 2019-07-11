Appalachian School District Turns The Lights On With New Solar Project

By 3 minutes ago
  • Federal Hocking Superintendent George Wood and former Gov. Ted Strickland look at an image of the middle/high school’s roof with the solar arrays.
    Federal Hocking Superintendent George Wood and former Gov. Ted Strickland look at an image of the middle/high school’s roof with the solar arrays.
    Andy Chow

Federal Hocking Local Schools flipped the switch on its new solar energy installation that will provide about 700 kilowatts of renewable energy, making up about 70% of the school building’s energy use.

The district had 1,968 solar arrays installed on the roof of the building, which houses both the middle school and high school.

School administrators tout the project as a way to save money on electric bills, cut down on their carbon footprint, and teach students about the renewable energy industry.

Federal Hocking Superintendent George Wood encourages more schools to take this route.

“You’re generating cheap, clean energy. You’re getting an educational benefit from kids and you’re being a good steward of public resources. Seems to me it’s a win-win solution for everyone,” says Wood.

Solar industry experts say these types of projects would be hampered and discouraged if lawmakers weaken the renewable energy standards, which has been proposed in the latest energy bill.

Opponents of the renewable energy standards argue that the resulting costs on ratepayer electric bills are too high and that the benefits of installing solar panels will continue to exist without the utility mandates.

A report from The Solar Foundation in 2017 found that 45 schools in Ohio had some type of solar installation. California ranked first in the study with 1,946 schools having solar installations.

Tags: 
renewable energy
HB6 - Energy Bill

Related Content

Senate Energy Plan Keeps Renewable, Efficiency Standards But With Major Changes

By Jun 26, 2019
Andy Chow

The Senate has made its own sweeping changes to Ohio energy policy through a substitute bill version of HB6 that continues to bailout nuclear power plants but avoids repealing renewable energy and energy efficiency standards.

Bill That Subsidizes Nuclear, Scraps Renewable Standards Passes Ohio House

By May 29, 2019
Ohio House debates energy bill, HB6, before passing the chamber by a vote of 53-43.
Andy Chow

The Ohio House passed a sweeping energy bill, HB6, that would bail out the state’s two nuclear power plants and wipe out green energy standards, with the help of Democratic support.

Poll Finds Renewable Energy Support Among Conservative Voters

By Feb 15, 2019
David P. West/Shutterstock

Researchers are saying a new poll shows increasing support for the development of renewable energy among conservative Ohioans. The poll doesn’t just focus on what conservative voters support, but why.