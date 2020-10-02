Appeals Court Rules Secretary Of State Can Allow More Ballot Drop Boxes

The Tenth District Court of Appeals has ruled Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose can allow more ballot drop boxes ahead of the November election. But the ruling stopped short of ordering him to add the boxes.

The Ohio Democratic Party's David Pepper says this ruling paves the way for LaRose to add more drop boxes if he really wants to do it.

"The obstacle Frank LaRose has always held out as the reason not to do it was the law didn't let him. This decision cleared away that obstacle and said there's nothing in Ohio law that would keep you from adding drop boxes. So now it's time to do what you said you wanted to do all along," Pepper says.

LaRose has said in recent weeks that he doesn't want to add drop boxes now, this close to the election. Earlier this week, some labor unions volunteered to make drop boxes at no cost and said they could have them ready in no time.

There's no word yet on what LaRose might do. The ruling could be appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court. A federal court has been watching this lower court to see what it orders. And it could step in if LaRose appeals.