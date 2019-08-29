Attorney General Approves Language For Nuclear Bailout Referendum Attempt

The group Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts, opponents of Ohio’s nuclear power plant bailout law, are one step closer to begin collecting the signatures they need to put a referendum on next year's ballot.

Their referendum summary language was approved by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. This was their second draft after Yost rejected their initial filing saying he found 21 inaccuracies.

“Without passing on the advisability of the approval or rejection of the measure … I hereby certify that the summary is a fair and truthful statement of the measure to be referred,” says Yost in a statement released by his office.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts wants voters to reject the law that bails out nuclear power through $150 million a year in ratepayer subsidies. It also charges electric customers up to $1.50 a month to subsidize two coal plants.

Supporters of the bailout say keeping the state's nuclear power plants open ensures grid diversity and retains non-carbon emitting energy generated in the state.

The referendum group can begin collecting signatures once the secretary of state approves their initial batch of 1,000 signatures. They must gather 265,774 valid signatures by October 21 to get on the November 2020 ballot.