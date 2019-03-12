Attorney General Creates New Office To Prevent Conflicts Of Interest

By 10 minutes ago
  • Attorney General Dave Yost
    Attorney General Dave Yost
    Andy Chow

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is creating a new office to keep track of any potential conflicts of interest among the 400 attorneys working in the AG’s office.

The AG’s Office of Professional Integrity will keep a log of the work and external relationships of all the attorneys that work for the attorney general.

The office will review the process used in identifying, addressing, and managing conflicts of interest. Yost says, in the past, this was done for new hires but there was no uniform source for all that information.

“The people of Ohio have the first call of duty and the first call for loyalty in this office,” says Yost.

The office, which will be led by former First District Court of Appeals Judge Charles Miller, will also create a centralized database, including financial disclosures.

Tags: 
Dave Yost
Ohio Attorney General's office

Related Content

Yost Joins Two Federal Court Cases Dealing With Gun Regulations

By Mar 1, 2019
Andy Chow

The state has joined two briefings filed with the U.S. Supreme Court on cases dealing with gun ownership and regulations. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one of the legal fights is about protecting the country from setting a dangerous precedent related to constitutional rights.

AG Says He Wants $16 Million Back From Prescription Drug Middleman

By Feb 19, 2019
Attorney General Dave Yost (far left) sits on a panel with Treasurer Robert Sprague, Auditor Keith Faber and Secretary of State Frank LaRose at a forum sponsored by the Ohio Associated Press.
Andy Chow

Ohio’s attorney general said at a session with the Ohio Associated Press that one of the prescription drug middlemen working with the Bureau of Workers Compensation took millions of dollars in overpayments that rightfully belong the state. 

Making Election Day A Holiday? Statewide Officials Weigh In

By Feb 19, 2019
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s top elections official, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, says giving workers a day off for Election Day is an interesting idea, but he’s not convinced it’s the one and only solution. 