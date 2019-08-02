Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday Under Way In Ohio

Back-to-school shoppers around Ohio can take advantage of a statewide sales tax holiday this weekend starting today through Sunday.

Items exempt from state and local sales taxes include kids’ shoes and clothing that cost less than $75 and school supplies and instructional material less than $20.

State lawmakers tout the sales tax holiday as a win for everyone: the consumers see savings, businesses see an influx in spending, and the state still sees more revenue because money is spent on items that are not exempt.

Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) says this can relieve a little bit of pressure during what can be a stressful time.

"All legislators understood that families need a break and need some help and this provides that," says Antonio.

Online vendors also plan to waive local and state sales taxes on designated items.

The state began the Back-to-School sales tax holiday in 2015. 

