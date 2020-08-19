Bill Penalizes School Districts That Go Remote But Fail To Still Transport Private School Students

  • Jo Ingles

Ohio’s public schools are paid by the state to transport students who attend private, charter or community schools. But during the pandemic, some public school districts are not transporting their own students. Do the public schools still have to transport the private school students in that case? There’s a bill in the legislature now that addresses that. 

Republican Senator Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) says public school districts get state money to transport kids to private, charter or community schools so they need to do that. 

“If they are not transporting kids going to a community school, why should they receive the funding from the state taxpayers to transport kids they are not transporting?," Brenner asks.

Some districts on remote learning have tried to use public transportation to bus the other students, which Brenner says isn’t safe. He knows the bill won’t pass by the start of the school year but hopes it can pass by the end of session in December. 

Tags: 
school transportation
Charter schools
private schools
Andrew Brenner
public schools

Related Content

Schools Concerned About $100 Million Cut To Student Transportation In Budget

By Jun 15, 2017
Stuart Monk/Shutterstock.com

Both the House and Senate increased the amount the state will spend on its 610 school districts beyond Gov. John Kasich’s original budget proposal. But school leaders are concerned about a big cut that’s remained through all three versions of the budget.

Charter School Operators Must Be Non-Profit Under Bipartisan Bill

By Mar 11, 2020
Reps. Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville, front left) and Jeffrey Crossman (D-Parma) talk about their bill, as Mark Hill from the Ohio Education Association, Melissa Cropper from the Ohio Federation of Teachers and Rep. Lisa Sobieski (D-Toledo) look on.
Karen Kasler

Nearly 180 charter schools will have to change how they do business or shut down under a new bipartisan bill introduced in the Ohio House. It's the latest attempt to crack down on charter schools.

Charter Schools Wonder What New Formula Will Mean For Them

By Apr 3, 2019
Karen Kasler

A proposed new school funding formula would cost the state $720 million more than the current K-12 budget. And it doesn’t include funding for charter or community schools, which the state spent more than $880 million on last year.

School Choice Advocates Look To Lawmakers For Facility Funding Boost

By Jan 31, 2019
Dom Ernest L. Gomez/Shutterstock

Charter school advocates are calling on lawmakers to bump up their funding for facilities. They say the money now going to charters falls well below what they need. But critics say more changes should be made before a funding increase. 