Bill Says Doctors, Not Lawmakers, Know Best

By 1 minute ago
  • Backers of abortion pill reversal bill
    Backers of abortion pill reversal bill
    Jo Ingles

Two Democratic lawmakers are fighting back on bills now under consideration that would require doctors to provide patients with information mainstream medical groups consider inaccurate and not scientifically sound. 

Reps. Beth Liston (D-Dublin) and Allison Russo (D- Upper Arlington) are doctors. Liston says Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation now that would come between doctors and their patients.

“We are taking medical decision making out of the hands of the people who know it best. I don’t think the government should be practicing medicine. I think that we really want to protect people and make sure they are receiving care from the people who have the best training," Liston says.

Opponents of abortion reversal bill at Ohio Statehouse
Credit Jo Ingles

Liston says they are sponsoring a bill that would prevent the state from mandating health professionals provide patients with information that is not supported by science and mainstream medical associations. 

“In the case of some of these abortion bills, I feel like we shouldn’t be experimenting on pregnant women and in some cases, that’s what’s being proposed," Liston explains.

Liston takes issue with a Senate passed plan that requires doctors to talk to patients about medication abortion reversal, which experts say isn’t safe or effective. And critics note another abortion-related bill talks about moving an ectopic pregnancy into the uterus, which is a procedure that doesn’t currently exist.

Tags: 
Abortion
bill to prevent lawmakers from getting between doctors and patients
beth liston
Allison Russo
abortion reversal
ectopic pregnancy

Related Content

Ohio Senate Passes Two Controversial Abortion Bills

By Nov 6, 2019
Mike Rogal, Shutterstock.com

The Ohio Senate has passed and sent two controversial abortion bills to the Ohio House. One involves abortion reversal, a practice that is not backed by mainstream medical professionals. That other subjects doctors to steep penalties for failing to deal with aborted remains in a particular way. 

Two More Controversial Abortion Bills Poised For Passage In Ohio Senate

By Nov 5, 2019
Fizkes, Shutterstock.com

An Ohio Senate committee has paved the way for the two controversial bills to hit the chamber floor tomorrow. Both would put restrictions on doctors performing those procedures. 

Ohio Bill Would Require Docs To Talk About Controversial Reverse Abortion Procedure

By Oct 18, 2019
Backers of bill (top) and opponents (bottom)
Jo Ingles

An Ohio Senate committee is set to hear from opponents of a bill that would provide what’s being called “reversed abortions.”

How Planned Parenthood's Exit From Federal Program Is Affecting Ohio

By Oct 14, 2019
Planned Parenthood, Athens, Ohio
Dan Konik

As many as 99,000 low income Ohioans who want birth control and reproductive health care services have fewer options now that Planned Parenthood nationwide has pulled out of the federal Title X program. In nine counties, it’s the only provider that accepted Title X funds. 