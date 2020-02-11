Bill Would Ban Doctors From Using Some Drugs And Surgeries When Dealing With Transgender Children

    Jo Ingles

Some parents of children thought to be transgender are supporting a new bill that would prevent doctors from prescribing drugs to delay puberty or perform surgery to change a child’s gender. The bill is similar to ones proposed in at least eight other states. 

Maria says doctors told her that her child was transgender. Maria doesn’t want to use her full name but she says she believes medical professionals are experimenting with drugs and surgery on children like hers and forcing their parents into silence.

“They are afraid they will lose their jobs. They are afraid of trans activists that will find them and threaten them into silence. And we are afraid for our lives. But we are terrified that if this treatment continues as it is, we will be part of a medical catastrophe that this world has never seen," she says.

The conservative group, Citizens for Community Values supports the bill, which is still being drafted. 

But Dr. Scott Leibowitz with Nationwide Children’s Hospital says in a written statement that evidence published by mainstream medical associations shows kids are receiving care that promotes healthy outcomes. Equality Ohio and TransOhio also oppose the bill.

