Bill Would Ban Flavored Vaping Products

By 5 minutes ago
  • Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine wants to ban flavored e-cigarettes. Now there’s a bill that would do that.

The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed at least 20 cases of severe breathing illnesses, mostly in young people. And there are about two dozen more cases being investigated.

Kids cannot legally buy vaping products under current law. But Republican Representative Tom Patton says they are getting their hands on flavored vaping products anyway. So, he wants to ban the sale of flavored vaping e-cigarettes. 

“The calls we are getting from parents and administrators at schools – the junior high schools….junior high schools….is a significant problem. The idea of flavored smoke, blue ray smoke, cotton candy or bubble gum smoke. It still contained in nicotine," Patton says.

Patton acknowleges some jobs could be lost in the vaping industry if his bill passes. But he says if retail jobs are lost, those workers can easily find comparable jobs elsewhere. 

The Ohio Trade Vapor Association opposes Patton's bill. The group's president, James Jarvis, says "flavor bans are a misguided attempt to address what is currently happening across the country with illnesses and, unfortunately, deaths." Jarvis says many of the problems are coming from the black market THC cartridges that can be used in vaping devices. 

The Ohio Vapor Trade Association says it wants to work with Gov Mike DeWine, Rep. Tom Patton and the rest of the Ohio Legislature on the teen vaping problem. 

Tags: 
vaping
Gov. Mike DeWine
Tom Patton
James Jarvis
Ohio Trade Vapor Association

Related Content

Ohio Is Spending $4 Million On Anti-Vaping Efforts

By Sep 11, 2019
vaping devices
Jo Ingles

The state's new $4 million dollars effort is focused on kids. Recent serious illnesses associated with vaping are alarming state leaders and health experts. 

State Confirms Three Serious Illnesses Due To Vaping But Is Investigating More

By Sep 4, 2019
Aleksandr Yu, Shutterstock.com

Three cases of severe lung illness that are likely due to vaping have been confirmed in Ohio. And it’s thought there are more. 

Budget Proposes Raising Tobacco Buying Age To 21, But That Comes With A Cost

By Apr 3, 2019
Dr. Amy Acton heads the Ohio Department of Health.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed budget includes a provision that would bring the state less revenue – but it’s not a tax cut.