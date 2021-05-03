Bill Would Ban Use Of Hand Held Phones Behind The Wheel

By 35 minutes ago
  • Jo Ingles

Ohio-based Nationwide Insurance reports its SmartRide mobile app showed drivers are taking their eyes off the road 13 times a day for up to six seconds each time. Now, there’s a new bill in the state legislature that would crack down on distracted driving. 

Columbus resident Cherie Hanna lost her daughter, Kendall Sidle, in a car crash after she lost control while using her cell phone.  

“The hardest thing in the world was burying my child and I can’t give up on other people’s children and their families today.” 

Cherie Hanna speaks to reporters in Zoom call
Credit Jo Ingles

Hanna supports House bill 283, a Republican-sponsored bill, that would make it illegal to hold a phone while driving a car.  While some Ohio cities have laws that ban texting while driving, this bill bans the driver from using the phone for streaming as well. It’s similar to the ban Gov. Mike DeWine put in his version of the budget. Ohio lawmakers stripped it out when they came up with their own plan.   

