Bill Would Create Vehicle For Getting Dollars From A Yet To Be Approved Federal Program

By 12 minutes ago
  • Sen. Matt Huffman explains his bill to reporters
    Sen. Matt Huffman explains his bill to reporters
    Jo Ingles

A federal program that could provide $5 billion dollars to private schools across the country hasn’t received the ok from congress yet. But that’s not stopping at least one state senator from introducing a bill to draw down those dollars when and if the program is approved.

Republican Sen. Matt Huffman has long supported charter and private schools. His bill would allow Ohioans to get tax credits for donations to scholarship granting organizations through the proposed Education Freedom Scholarship Program.

“Now, if the federal program never comes to be then we have got sort of an empty vessel here," Huffman says.

Huffman's bill is in the beginning stages but he says it will mirror the parameters set forth in the federal program. He says if the federal program and the state law both pass, Ohio would be first in line for getting those dollars. 

