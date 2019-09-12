This Bill Would Give Testimonial Privilege To Some Crisis Counselors

By 1 minute ago
  • Pam Prisbylla surrounded by the bill's backers
    Pam Prisbylla surrounded by the bill's backers
    Jo Ingles

Advocates for sexual abuse survivors can be required to report and testify in court about the cases they are handling – unlike doctors and lawyers. Some victims of sexual abuse say have been retaliated against when that happens. A bipartisan bill would grant those advocates privacy so they wouldn’t have to divulge that information.

Sexual assault survivor Pam Prisbylla chokes back tears as she explains why conversations shared with certain crisis counselors must remain private. 

“This is exactly the support sexual assault victims need from being rendered powerless," Prisbylla says.

Advocates say requiring testimony from counselors can expose sexual assault survivors to threats and intimidation. But Louis Tobin, the executive director for the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, which has opposed similar legislation in the past, says putting crisis counselors on the record is important. As far as retribution, he says that shouldn't be an issue.

“I think there’s probably a way to protect them in those situations without limiting the introduction of evidence in a judicial proceeding," Tobin says.

The Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence says Ohio is one of 14 states that does not provide testimonial privileges to qualified advocates.

Tags: 
sexual assault
Pam Prisbylla
Louis Tobin
Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association
Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence

Related Content

Speaker Says Bill Could Be Used To End Time Limit On Filing Sex Crimes Charges And Lawsuits

By May 22, 2019
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) talks to reporters in April 2019.
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine is urging state lawmakers to end the time limit on criminal charges for rape and sexual assault, which Democrats have been proposing for years.  And the leader of the Ohio House says there’s a chance that will happen.

Bill To Allow Sexual Assault Survivors To Track Rape Kits Pulled From Lame-Duck Agenda

By Nov 29, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

A bill that would help sexual assault survivors track their rape kits through the legal process has been pulled from consideration in the lame duck session of the legislature.

Attorney General Announces Online Program For Sexual Assault Survivors To Track Rape Kits

By Aug 9, 2018
Karen Kasler

Victims of sexual assault may soon have a new way to find out the status and location of a key piece of evidence in their cases instantly and anonymously.

Helpline Offers More Services For Rape Survivors

By Apr 8, 2016

Survivors of sexual assault and relationship violence now have a free way to talk to a trained advisor at any time of day and from anywhere in Ohio. 