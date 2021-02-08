Bill Would Halt Collection On Some Student And Medical Debt

A bill is being introduced in the Ohio Legislature that would halt the collection of student and medical debt owed to the state's universities and hospitals.

The bill (HB32) would do what is already being done with federal student loans and some federal debt – put the collection of it on hold. Democratic Rep Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park) says many Ohioans who owe those debts are suffering during this pandemic and need the relief.

“It wouldn’t keep compounding this debt for folks who have it in terms of interest and penalties because we know people are going through a hard time right now. The least we can do as a state is make sure this debt doesn’t become insurmountable where we can never get out from underneath it," Miranda says.

Miranda says she doesn’t yet know how much it will cost the state but expects to have those figures when the bill gets consideration by a legislative committee. Rep Catherine Ingram (D-Cincinnati) is a co-sponsor of the bill.