Bipartisan Resolution Aims To Get More Women In Top Leadership Roles

By 15 hours ago
  • Backers of resolution to put more women in leadership roles
    Jo Ingles

In 2016, women represented more than 44% of the labor force in Ohio but just slightly more than 20 percent of the seats on boards of Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in Ohio. Some Ohio lawmakers want to change that. And they are proposing a resolution they think will help.

Republican Rep. Sara Carruthers credits Ohio’s top leader for creating more gender equity.

“Gov. DeWine has more women in his cabinet than any prior governor," Carruthers says.

Democratic Rep. Thomas West says the resolution the group is backing would encourage businesses to follow suit.

“One of the things we don’t want to do is mandate a business on what they need to do," West says.

Still, Democratic Rep. Allison Russo says businesses that have put women in top roles reap benefits.

“Including greater innovation, higher employee retention and satisfaction, more business opportunity," Russo says.

Previous resolutions similar to this have failed, but lawmakers hope this one will pass since state leaders themselves are on board with women in leadership roles these days.

